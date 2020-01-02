Remember Lihi Aharon? The Israeli student took a New York subway ride last month and got assaulted by a woman yelling anti-Semitic taunts at both her and an Orthodox Jewish man riding in the same car. Much of the attack was caught on video, and police arrested the woman]]
Israeli victim attorneys: Manhattan DA will refuse to charge hate crime over anti-Semitic subway attack
https://hotair.com/archives/2020/01/02/israeli-victim-attorneys-manhattan-da-will-refuse-charge-hate-crime-anti-semitic-subway-attack/