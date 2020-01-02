President Donald Trump has added his daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, to the official White House delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, later this month.

The couple is included in an announcement about the Davos delegation, which also will include Cabinet secretaries Steven Mnuchin, Treasury; Wilbur Ross, Commerce; Eugene Scalia, Labor; and Elaine Chao, Transportation. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Undersecretary of State Keith Krach, and Christopher Liddell will also make the trip for the forum, set for Jan. 20-24, reports Politico.

Kushner is listed as a senior adviser to the president on a press release of the announcement, posted on Twitter by New York Times reporter Eric Lipton, and Ivanka Trump as an adviser.

Critics have often questioned the couple’s role in shaping the Trump administration’s foreign and financial policy, including last summer, when social media exploded over a video clip of Ivanka Trump trying to speak with world leaders at the G-20 summit in Japan, including then-British Prime Minister Theresa May, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde, and French President Emmanuel Macron, notes Politico.

She also came under fire when she briefly sat in for her father during the summit.

The president’s daughter made headlines over the weekend after telling CBS News’ “Face the Nation” that she’s considering leaving the White House if her father is re-elected, adding that her decision will be driven “first and foremost by my kids and their happiness.”

The Trump administration did not send a delegation to Davos last year because of the government shutdown over border wall funding.