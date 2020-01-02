On Monday, conservative activist and host Candace Owens confirmed that she has been dropped from an upcoming podcast appearance with actress and social justice activist Jameela Jamil.

“The Good Place” actress revoked her invitation to host Owens over a tweet the conservative posted stating that “only women can give birth.” According to Jamil, such a biologically true statement from Owens makes her transgender staffers feel “unsafe.”

“SAD TO ANNOUNCE that [Jameela Jamil] has revoked my invitation to her podcast [because] I tweeted ‘only women can give birth,’” Owens posted in a tweet on Monday. “Apparently the statement made her trans co-workers feel ‘unsafe.’”

The tweet included a screenshot of a message from Jamil to a woman named Gina (who presumably works for Owens) regarding the rescinded invitation. “We have a trans people (sic) working with us. I can’t have [C]andace on the podcast anymore. You are both free to say whatever you like about this publicly. I’m sure you will have an entertaining spin. But nothing is worth my friends and coworkers feeling unsafe.”

SAD TO ANNOUNCE that @jameelajamil has revoked my invitation to her podcast bc I tweeted “only women can give birth”. Apparently the statement made her trans co-workers feel “unsafe”. My refusal to untether myself from biological realities has cost me, yet again. SAD! pic.twitter.com/OTHcO0TEy4 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 30, 2019

Jamil responded to dropping Owens on Thursday, claiming the activist incited “mocking and hatred.”

“She used her 2[two] million strong platform to belittle an innocent young trans couple having a baby. Inciting mocking and hatred,” Jamil posted. “So she can’t come on my podcast. I’m down to talk to those with opposing views, but willful bullies are not welcome on my platform. Not sorry.”

She used her 2 million strong platform to belittle an innocent young trans couple having a baby. Inciting mocking and hatred. So she can’t come on my podcast. I’m down to talk to those with opposing views, but willful bullies are not welcome on my platform. Not sorry. https://t.co/V4wBXstIrO — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 2, 2020

In another tweet seemingly directed at Owens, Jamil wrote, “Your obsession with other people’s genders, is a sign you are unhappy in your own life, and need a target to point your fear and rage at. So you pick on innocent people just getting on with their lives. Just mind your f[***]ing business and clean up your own mess. #TransLivesMatter.”

Your obsession with other people’s genders, is a sign you are unhappy in your own life, and need a target to point your fear and rage at. So you pick on innocent people just getting on with their lives. Just mind your fucking business and clean up your own mess. #TransLivesMatter — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) January 2, 2020

Owens made the biologically accurate remark after Jamil scolded her for “fix[ing]” a politically correct headline about from the Daily Mirror that said, “Transgender man gives birth to nonbinary partner’s baby with female sperm donor.”

Owens quote-tweeted the post with the caption, “Woman gives birth to partner’s baby with male sperm donor. There. I fixed it for you.”

“OR… Nice to see a young couple in love, have a happy little baby,” Jamil responded to Owens. “Their gender is none of my business, worrying about it and mocking them is a pointless waste of time, (it’s just bullying) and they are hurting nobody. I wish them well. There I fixed it for you.”

OR… Nice to see a young couple in love, have a happy little baby. Their gender is none of my business, worrying about it and mocking them is a pointless waste of time, (it’s just bullying) and they are hurting nobody. I wish them well. There I fixed it for you. https://t.co/WoZNyLh6ll — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) December 29, 2019

Owens then sent the following tweet: “LOL ‘only women can get pregnant and only men can impregnate them’ is now considered a form of bullying. [Jameela Jamil] — keep us posted when 2+2=4 becomes a form of bullying as well.”

LOL “only women can get pregnant and only men can impregnate them” is now considered a form of bullying.@jameelajamil — keep us posted when 2+2=4 becomes a form of bullying as well. 😂 https://t.co/76VRqpIsvu — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 29, 2019

Jamil is an intersectional feminist who has repeatedly bragged about having an abortion, which she called the best decision of her life.

“I had an abortion when I was young, and it was the best decision I have ever made,” the actress once bragged on social media. “Both for me, and for the baby I didn’t want, and wasn’t ready for, emotionally, psychologically and financially. So many children will end up in foster homes. So many lives ruined. So very cruel.”

