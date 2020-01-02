The Military Religious Freedom Foundation — an atheist activist group TheBlaze has covered previously — apparently got a recent email saying the “exchange at Peterson Air Force Base is currently selling ‘Jesus’ candy,” Crooks and Liars reported.

There also was a photograph of candy on a shelf with the moniker, “Jesus, Sweetest Name I Know.”

How did the MRFF react?

That got Mikey Weinstein — the outspoken president of the MRFF — a tad upset.

“Peterson’s selling of for-profit, clearly marked ‘Jesus candy’ at its base exchange (BX) is merely the fundamentalist Christian straw breaking the MRFF clients’ backs,” Weinstein told Crooks and Liars. “Any pathetically proffered pretense by the U.S. Air Force at Peterson that Christmas is a mere secular holiday is totally belied and betrayed by this in-your-face sale of this ‘proselytizing’ candy with the fundamentalist Christian version of its ‘God’s name’ emblazoned on all over the packaging.”

He added to the outlet that Peterson is “located deep in the intolerant, fundamentalist Christian enclave of Colorado Springs, Colorado” and “has consistently been one of the most horrendous military installation abusers of the Constitutional mandate to NOT establish Christianity (or any other faith or even ‘non-faith’) as the de facto armed forces State Religion.”

Weinstein also told Crooks and Liars that his outfit “has fought many battles throughout our long years of civil rights activism at [Peterson] against this wretched, fundamentalist Christian, religious extremist bigotry and prejudice.”

Hold on a second

But Mike Berry — First Liberty Institute lawyer and director of military affairs — told Fox News that Weinstein’s anger is all bark and no bite.

“This is just the latest publicity stunt by a bunch of activists,” Berry — a Marine veteran who served in Afghanistan — told the cable network. “A real constitutional expert or any first-year law student knows that selling candy canes at Christmas is perfectly legal.”

Berry added to Fox News that the MRFF “has its own version of the Constitution” and has “duped its so-called ‘thousands’ of alleged clients into believing its dubious legal fairy tales.”