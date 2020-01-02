On Tuesday, Don McSpadden, the state court judge assigned to the paternity case concerning Hunter Biden, the son of 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, recused himself without explanation.

“In the recusal document, obtained by The Gazette, McSpadden didn’t provide specific details about his departure, and only deferred to the ‘Administrative Plan of the Sixteenth Judicial Circuit,’” Fox News reported.

The paternity case will now be assigned to Circuit Judge Holly Meyer, according to the administrative plan.

“McSpadden reportedly ordered all income records from Biden and Roberts over the past five years. He also ordered that the financial information be kept under seal and only be available to the attorneys involved in the case,” Fox noted.

As reported by The Daily Wire on Thursday, McSpadden’s recusal comes as Florida-based private investigation firm D&A seeks to intervene in the case, claiming Biden is caught up in a $156 million “counterfeiting scheme.”

In a motion to intervene filed on December 27, D&A said it provided attorneys for Lunden Alexis Roberts, a woman who says she has a child Biden (and was seemingly confirmed by a paternity test), with “access to [Hunter Biden’s] bank account records subject of known felonies including fraud and counterfeiting.”

According to the firm, “bank account records bear exhibit identifier(s) known by [Hunter Biden] as the subject of criminal investigation(s) both adjudicated and ongoing, of which he is a party to,” adding that the bank records allegedly “provide the source and destination bank account numbers of Burisma Holdings Limited, PrivatBank, Bank of China, [Hunter Biden’s] business partners, Rosement Seneca Bohai,” among others.

Biden served as a board member for Burisma Holdings, one of Ukraine’s largest natural gas companies, as his father served as VP of the United States, and reportedly raked in more than $50,000 a month. Aside from Biden’s dubious qualifications, Burisma paid $3.4 million to Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC, a company headed by Hunter’s business partner Devon Archer, according to a Reuters report published in October.

Biden’s legal team filed a motion to strike the D&A claims, framing the accusations as a “scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain media attention without any material or pertinent material,” according to Fox News.

Biden apparently fathered Roberts’ child and, according to the mother, has not played any part in the child’s life. Biden “had no involvement in the child’s life since the child’s birth, never interacted with the child, never parented the child,” and “could not identify the child out of a photo lineup,” Fox noted.

In November, candidate Biden was asked by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy to comment on his son making him “a grandfather again.”

“I’m wondering if you have a comment on this report and court filing from Arkansas that your son Hunter made you a grandfather again,” Doocy asked Biden during a press gaggle.

“No. That’s a private matter. You’re a good man. You’re a good man. Classy,” the former VP answered, visibly irritated.

