Don McSpadden, the judge in Hunter Biden’s paternity case, has recused himself without giving a reason, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is reporting.

McSpadden, an Independence County Circuit judge, has been overseeing the case involving the 1-year-old child of Lunden Alexis Roberts.

His recusal comes after apparent attempts to get financial information on the former vice president’s son, the newspaper said.

Private investigator Dominic Casey had filed what he called a “Notice of Fraud and Counterfeiting and Production of Evidence” in the case, but McSpadden had it stricken from the record, according to the newspaper.

A short time later, Casey, who had worked on Casey Anthony’s murder case when she was accused of killing her 3-year-old daughter, Caylee, filed a motion to intervene in the case.

Casey claimed he provided Roberts with “electronic access” to Hunter’s Biden’s bank account records. Biden is the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

And Casey maintained Hunter Biden’s bank records are the “subject of known felonies including fraud and counterfeiting.”

But McSpadden recused himself before he could rule on Casey’s motion and another from a man in Israel, who claimed he represents himself and hundreds of thousands of investors who were defrauded in a multi-billion stock scheme.

The Democrat-Gazette reported McSpadden had earlier ordered all income records of Hunter Biden and Roberts to be available to attorneys in the case, but not open to the public.

In court papers McSpadden offered no explanation for his recusal in the case.