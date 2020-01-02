Democrats sure love their dead voters so Judicial Watch is doing the heavy lifting to clean up dirty voter rolls as we head into the 2020 presidential election.

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch found MILLIONS of extra registrants on voter rolls in 5 states and sent 19 counties notice-of-violation letters warning them to comply with the law and clean voter rolls within 90 days, or face a federal lawsuit.

California, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia and Colorado were among the states with voter roll issues.

Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Virginia are very important states that are in play in 2020 so it is imperative their voter rolls are purged of ‘extra’ registrants.

Via Judicial Watch:

Judicial Watch announced today it is continuing its efforts to force states and counties across the nation to comply with the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 (NVRA), by sending notice-of-violation letters to 19 large counties in five states that it intends to sue unless the jurisdictions take steps to comply with the law and remove ineligible voter registrations within 90 days. Section 8 of the National Voter Registration Act requires jurisdictions to take reasonable efforts to remove ineligible registrations from its rolls. Despite successful litigation by Judicial Watch to bring counties and states into compliance with the National Voter Registration Act, voter registration lists across the country remain significantly out of date. According to Judicial Watch’s analysis of data released by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) this year, there are 378 counties nationwide that have more voter registrations than citizens living there and old enough to vote, i.e., counties where registration rates exceed 100%. These 378 counties combined had about 2.5 million registrations over the 100%-registered mark, which is a drop of about one million from Judicial Watch’s previous analysis of voter registration data. Although San Diego County removed 500,000 inactive names from voter rolls following Judicial Watch’s settlement with Los Angeles County, San Diego still has a registration rate of 117% and has one of the highest registration rates in the county.

“Dirty voting rolls can mean dirty elections and Judicial Watch will insist, in court if necessary, that states follow federal law to clean up their voting rolls,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “Previous Judicial Watch lawsuits have already led to major cleanups in California, Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio – but more needs to be done. It is common sense that voters who die or move away be removed from the voting rolls.”

