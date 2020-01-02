(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Julian Castro is no longer seeking the Democratic 2020 presidential nomination.

“With only a month until the Iowa caucuses and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time,” Castro said in a video released Thursday. “So today it’s with a heavy heart and with profound gratitude, that I will suspend my campaign for president.”

Castro’s announcement that he will drop out of the crowded field competing for the right to challenge President Trump comes after he threatened to suspend his White House bid if he didn’t qualify for the November debate, failed to qualify for the December round, and laid off campaign employees in New Hampshire and South Carolina.

Read the full story ›