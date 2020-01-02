https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/liberal-hollywood-cranks-celebrate-the-new-year-by-bashing-trump-on-social-media/

The Hollywood left is just sad.

It’s like they can’t be happy about anything anymore. Trump really broke these people.

Instead of celebrating America and the New Year, many of the usual suspects spent the last few days bashing Trump on Twitter.

Breitbart reports:

Hollywood Rings in the New Year Hating Trump: ‘Kick His Ass in 2020’

Left-wing Hollywood figures carried their resistance rage into the new decade, dumping on President Donald Trump and wishing for a year that “doesn’t include an ignorant corrupt soulless liar occupying the People’s House.”

Director Rob Reiner, for example, wished for a new year that “doesn’t include an ignorant corrupt soulless liar occupying the People’s House” — a direct reference to the president.

Check out the tweets below:

What are these poor saps going to do when Trump is reelected next fall?

