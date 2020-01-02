The Hollywood left is just sad.

It’s like they can’t be happy about anything anymore. Trump really broke these people.

Instead of celebrating America and the New Year, many of the usual suspects spent the last few days bashing Trump on Twitter.

Breitbart reports:

Hollywood Rings in the New Year Hating Trump: ‘Kick His Ass in 2020’ Left-wing Hollywood figures carried their resistance rage into the new decade, dumping on President Donald Trump and wishing for a year that “doesn’t include an ignorant corrupt soulless liar occupying the People’s House.” Director Rob Reiner, for example, wished for a new year that “doesn’t include an ignorant corrupt soulless liar occupying the People’s House” — a direct reference to the president.

Check out the tweets below:

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year and a 2020 that doesn’t include an ignorant corrupt soulless liar occupying the People’s House. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) January 1, 2020

Of his lies we’ve had plenty

Kick his ass in 2020. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 1, 2020

Here’s your first 2020 crisis, Donnie! I hear you were out golfing and re-tweeting boxing matches! Way to go, babe!! So inspiring to all. Can’t wait to hear your testimony in front of Congress…oh wait. https://t.co/zq68ncHvWH — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) January 1, 2020

Happy New Year & new decade everyone! It can only get better! This is Year we dump Trump & send a true advocate to the White House with a mass movement behind him/her. We’ll win the Senate flipping just 3 seats. Kindness will reign. Men will listen instead of fake listen. Pie! pic.twitter.com/8gwIoojCAS — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) January 1, 2020

Maybe she meant piss on the world. Isn’t that how this whole mess started? https://t.co/aqrXXXXlxK — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) January 1, 2020

HAPPY NEW YEAR ALL 🇺🇸❤️💋#2020removeHIM — ROSIE (@Rosie) January 1, 2020

2020. It means perfect vision. So let’s see things for what they really are this year. No con men, no spin doctors, no agents of disinformation. Let’s bring things into focus. Let’s see the path forward clearly. 2020. Let our vision be perfect. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 1, 2020

2020 is our chance to fix the mistake we made in 2016. Or to dig the knife in deeper–which would be particularly dangerous because we’re probably losing our healthcare. Anyways, Happy New Year to all! pic.twitter.com/AQ9kC9qjiv — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 1, 2020

Putin is not my president . happy new year 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸✌🏼🙏🏿👏✊🏿 — Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) January 1, 2020

Happy New Year to everyone but Donald Trump 😘 — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 1, 2020

What are these poor saps going to do when Trump is reelected next fall?

Cross posted from American Lookout.

