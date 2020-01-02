Lori Loughlin, the actress best known for her role as “Aunt Becky” on the show “Full House,” has been preparing in case she has to spend serious time behind bars. How has she been doing this? By enlisting the help of a prison tutor, reports Radar Online.

“She’s knuckling down, learning the lingo and practicing martial arts to give off the impression she’s tough and to ward off potential bullies,” a source exclusively told the digital entertainment magazine. The source also said that Lori knows prison will be full of bullies and that she “doesn’t intend to sit back and take the abuse without a fight.”

Apart from the martial arts training, Lori is “getting lots of advice from prison professors on how to earn one’s keep behind bars,” said the source, according to the news agency. “It’s a sure sign she knows deep down she’s facing an inevitable stretch and will need to be prepared.”

It is unclear if the source meant that Loughlin was taking advice from Prison Professors, a consulting website that “helps people prepare for the best outcomes after they’ve been charged with a crime,” or if the source was simply referring to the people helping her to prepare for prison as “prison professors.”

Last month, the Associated Press reported that Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have been accused of paying “$500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as recruits to the crew team, even though neither participated in the sport,” with the help of a fraudulent charity. Both daughters are no longer enrolled at USC, according to the news agency.

AP also reported that Loughlin’s lawyers have accused prosecutors of hiding evidence that would help prove that she and her husband were unaware that the charity they used to get their daughters into USC was fraudulent.

“The government appears to be concealing exculpatory evidence that helps show that both defendants believed all of the payments they made would go to USC itself — for legitimate, university-approved purposes — or to other legitimate charitable causes,” wrote the lawyers, according to the news agency.

The Daily Wire previously reported that the couple “pleaded not guilty against charges of mail fraud and money laundering conspiracy,” which would carry a maximum sentence of 40 years. They have also pleaded not guilty to federal programs bribery — on account that USC receives at least $10,000 in federal funds each year — a charge that can carry a maximum sentence of five years.

“Our goal from the beginning has been to hold the defendants fully accountable for corrupting the college admissions process through cheating, bribery and fraud,” said Andrew Lelling, the U.S. attorney who announced the bribery charges, according to the New York Times.

Olivia Jade, Loughlin’s 20-year-old daughter who gained status as a YouTube celebrity and social media influencer, has since returned to online life after a leave of absence, but has only posted two videos: One titled “hi again,” with 5.4 million views, and another titled “Olivia Jade — Everyday Routine,” with 1 million views.