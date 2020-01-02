(KPIX) A man has died from a collision after he tried to pursue the thieves who stole his laptop in Oakland’s Montclair neighborhood, police said Tuesday afternoon.

Crime Scene after laptop theft in Oakland near Starbucks (Photo:@oaklandpoliceca via Twitter)

The theft occurred at around 11:30 a.m. at the Starbucks location in the 2000 block of Mountain Boulevard. The victim, an adult male, was working on his laptop when one or multiple suspects snatched his laptop and ran outside.

The theft victim pursued the robbers outside and confronted them as they were driving away in a getaway vehicle.

“The suspect or suspects got into that vehicle with that laptop. The victim continued to try to get the laptop back. And at that time, in the 6100 block of Antioch, the victim was critically injured,” said Johnna Watson, spokesperson for the Oakland Police Department.

