Marianne Williamson, who has been campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination on a message of love and has been urging voters to "join the evolution," has laid off her entire staff in New Hampshire and nationally, sources close to the campaign confirmed to WMUR on Thursday. The spiritual author and lecturer joined the race in January 2019 and campaigned aggressively throughout the year, making many visits to New Hampshire. The sources told WMUR she remains a candidate but has drastically scaled back her campaign.As of Tuesday, the sources said, Williamson's campaign, in fact, had no staffers on board.At its height, the sources said, Williamson employed about 45 staffers in the four early voting states as well as her central campaign headquarters. She had two staff members in New Hampshire – including former U.S. Rep. Paul Hodes, who was a senior campaign adviser and New Hampshire state director.Hodes is no longer employed by the campaign, according to the sources. Also no longer with Williamson as of Thursday is national campaign manager Patricia Ewing.Update: After this report first appeared, Hodes confirmed: "The story is accurate. Marianne is bringing a vital message to the campaign and I wish her well going forward."The sources said that while Williamson's message had an influence on the Democratic presidential primary race, financial issues forced the layoffs.Williamson has based her campaign on "six pillars for a season of moral repair," including economic justice, a U.S. Department of Children and Youths, a U.S. Department of Peace, a "Whole Health Plan," reparations and mass mobilization to reverse climate change.The sources stressed that as of Thursday, Williamson remained a candidate and said they were not aware of any plans by Williamson to drop out of the race.Word of the Williamson campaign layoffs comes hours after former federal housing secretary Julian Castro became the latest Democrat to drop a presidential bid.

