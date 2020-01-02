Coming soon to theaters near you — an openly transgender Marvel character.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige broke the news during a Q&A session at the New York Film Academy in October after a student asked him if Marvel had plans to introduce more LGBTQ characters into the universe, “specifically the T — trans characters.”

“Yes. Absolutely. Yes. Very soon. In a movie we’re shooting right now,” Feige replied in a video of the Q&A session posted on Saturday.

[embedded content]

NYFA Guest Speaker Series: Kevin Feige



youtu.be



Feige did not go into detail about what character it will be or which upcoming movie the character would be featured in.

According to Comic Book Resources, Marvel Studios has several films currently in active development, including “Black Widow,” “Eternals,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” “Thor: Love and Thunder,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” “Black Panther 2,” “Blade,” and a third “Spider-Man” film starring Tom Holland.

However, many of the films in development have already moved past the shooting, or filming, stage. As such, CBR suggested that “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi” are the most likely candidates.

It was previously reveled that “Eternals” will feature an openly gay superhero, CBR noted.

Marvel introduced its first openly transgender actor one year ago

The news of an upcoming transgender character comes a year after Marvel introduced its first openly transgender actor in “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” USA Today reports. In that movie, Zach Barack, the transgender actor, played a classmate of Peter Parker.

At the film premiere, Barack argued that superhero movies “always felt like a trans story” because it’s talking about identity.

He then went on to call for more transgender representation in the entertainment industry, saying, “the truth is you have to put out there what people want to see and what people need to see.”

“As a young person who is trans, I didn’t see a trans man on TV ever, ever, really, until I was like, 17,” he added. “So having a fun movie about a class going on a trip together, and I get to be part of that, I can’t even.”