Marvel will introduce a transgender superhero in an upcoming film, a first for the company’s movie franchise.

Kevin Fiege, the president and chief creative officer of Marvel Studios, told an audience at the New York Film Academy the new character will debut “very soon in a movie that we’re shooting right now,” the BBC reported.

When asked whether there are plans for additional LGBTQ characters, Fiege replied, “Yes, absolutely. Yes.”

Marvel Cinematic Universe, which creates films under the larger Marvel Entertainment company, already was slated to introduce a gay character this year, along with deaf and Asian-American superheroes.

The BBC noted that in an earlier interview, Fiege said the company wants to keep pace with society.

“You look at the success of Captain Marvel and Black Panther. We want the movies to reflect the audience and we want every member of our global audience to see themselves reflected on the screen,” he said.

The upcoming Marvel film “The Eternals” will feature the company’s first openly gay character, Fiege announced in August.

Marvel Comics was founded in 1939.