Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told the “War Room: Impeachment” show, which that airs live on Newsmax TV, on Thursday that he and and a few other members of Congress could still join President Donald Trump’s impeachment team.

The congressman told “War Room” host Steve Bannon that he’s read all the testimony, and is one of only a few members of Congress to have done so, despite not being a lawyer himself.

When asked why he won’t join the “manager team” for Trump’s impeachment response despite knowing the “material,” Meadows said, “that’s still out there, possibly that happens.”

He was then asked who he would want to see on a team to fight this impeachment, and named GOP Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Meadows also questioned why “every single person who testified for the Democrats” about Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president “would say, ‘well, we didn’t agree with the president’s decision.’ It was unanimous that we should be giving the aid, or that it should be without conditions.”

When asked if he thought that the push against Trump is also an attempt to stop “this entire movement,” Meadows said: “They’re not just coming after this president, they’re coming out after each one of you who voted for him, they think that your position is against the United States.”

