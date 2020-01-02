On Thursday’s episode of “Pat Gray Unleashed,” Pat Gray discussed the latest climate change “expert,” Francisco Javier Vera, a 10-year-old leading Columbia’s climate fight, and following in the footsteps of climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Watch the video below for more.

Use code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.