The Navy SEAL that President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive environmental fights to watch in 2020 Lawmakers close to finalizing federal strategy to defend against cyberattacks The 7 big Supreme Court cases to watch in 2020 MORE granted clemency has launched a lifestyle clothing brand that includes T-shirts, drink gear and sweatshirts.

Edward Gallagher, 40, started his line called Salty Frog Gear, which he describes as a “coastal lifestyle brand with an edge.” The brand, launched with Nine Line and Black Rifle Coffee Company, includes items with the print, “stay salty” and sweatshirts with pockets that can hold a bottled beverage.

“Brotherhood isn’t just a statement, it’s a way of life,” Gallagher said in a statement, after saying the two companies that partnered for his brand “set the bar for brotherhood.”

Gallagher was acquitted by a military jury in July of murder charges but was demoted after being convicted of posing for a photo with the ISIS captive’s body. However, he was ultimately spared all punishment after Trump intervened in November and restored his rank.

According to a report in the New York Times, Gallagher has since become a conservative influencer while endorsing various brands including veteran-owned coffee beans and muscle-building supplements.

He has also visited the president at Mar-a-Lago, according to an Instagram post published by his wife and him.

Nine Line, commented to The Times on working with Gallagher, saying he had been the target of “corrupt prosecution.”

“As someone who served with Eddie and other members of SEAL team 7 downrange, I know the truth about the character of a man unjustly targeted by a broken investigation and corrupt prosecution,” the company’s founder, Tyler Merritt, said in a statement to the Times. “Nike has their First Amendment right to make individuals such as Colin Kaepernick their brand ambassadors. We have the right to make patriots like Chief Gallagher one of ours.”

Gallagher has also opened an online shop to make fun of the Navy and the SEALs who testified against him, calling them “mean girls,” according to the Times. Footage of those who turned the platoon leader in which they call him “freaking evil,” “toxic” and a “psychopath” was reviewed and written about by The New York Times last week.

The Navy SEAL did not respond to the Times’ request to comment through a lawyer saying Gallagher is “happy to respond to inquiries by legitimate journalists looking to publish factual pieces, but has no time for propagandists who put out knowingly false statements masquerading as fact.”

His attorney told the newspaper that Gallagher would write about his career in a book but declined to say if he had a publishing contract.