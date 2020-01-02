President Trump tweeted out a picture of an American flag shortly after it was reported that a top Iran commander was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport.

President Trump tweeted the photo without a caption to let it speak for itself. Beautiful.

According to Iraqi TV and three Iraqi officials, General Qassim Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport.

The Associated Press confirmed with a senior Iraqi politician that Soleimani and al-Muhandis were both killed in the airstrike.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said al-Muhandis had arrived to the airport in a convoy to receive Soleimani whose plane had arrived from either Lebanon or Syria. The airstrike occurred as soon as he descended from the plane to be greeted by al-Muhandis and his companions, killing them all. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the subject and because they were not authorized to give official statements. The senior politician said Soleimani’s body was identified by the ring he wore.

Seven people were reportedly killed on Friday during the airstrike in Baghdad.

It is unclear who fired the missile or rocket but it followed Tuesday and Wednesday’s Iranian-backed proxy groups’ attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

On Thursday, the leader of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps threatened the United States.

Major General Hossein Salami warned the US, “Iran annihilates any aggressor.”

“There are some indications out there that they [Iran and their proxies] may be planning additional attacks,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said at the Pentagon earlier Thursday.

“So do I think they may do something? Yes, and they will likely regret it,” Esper added.

