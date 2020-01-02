It’s not just the New York Times and the Washington Post that are lying about the attacks on our embassy in Baghdad, but they certainly are at it in a remarkable fashion. Below is one notable example in the Washington Post to kick off the new year.

Literally the first word that WaPo prints in 2020 is a lie. Spectacular. https://t.co/vDOXiATroo — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) January 1, 2020

As I say, it’s not just the Times and the Post. It’s also the friends of the mullahs in the Obama administration. They continue their gaslighting, as in Wendy Sherman’s tweet below with the response by Mary Beth Long. Yes, Wendy, you fool, a real Secretary of State would load more pallets of cash on jets destined for Tehran to buy the mullahs’ good will.