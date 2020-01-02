The Trump administration’s supposed plan to ban most flavored e-cigarette pods has angered several public health groups who say it does not go far enough, reports The Washington Post.

Trump vowed a crackdown on vaping three months ago, but the decision to slightly roll back vape bans will likely appease his conservative base. The new restrictions, which will likely be announced Friday, will not apply to menthol and tobacco-flavored pods or “open tank” systems sold in vape shops.

Harold Wimmer, president and chief executive of the American Lung Association, said in a statement Wednesday the plan “will only compromise the health of our nation’s children” and it was “disturbing to see the results of industry lobbying to undermine public health protections.”

The move comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to deal with a deadly vaping lung illness that has taken the lives of 55 people across 27 states. The total number of people hospitalized with the illness stands at 2,561 so far this year.

“We needed major surgery and instead what we got is a bad Band-Aid,” said Robin Koval, chief executive and president of Truth Initiative.

“The products being impacted appear to be significant contributors to the recent rise in teen usage,” he said. “To say this is not going to do anything is pure political rhetoric.”

Former Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gott­lieb warned the ban would have only “a limited impact.”