A new investigation targeting the actions of Andrew McCabe, the No. 2 chief at the FBI before he was fired, suggests that there could be a criminal prosecution against him for leaking information.

It was DOJ inspector general Michael Horowitz who earlier issued a report citing “multiple instances” where McCabe “lacked candor.”

In essence, he didn’t tell the truth in interviews with other FBI officials, FBI investigators and others.

Now the Washington Examiner is reporting that “new records” from the DOJ’s investigation “point to a possible criminal prosecution.”

“The dozens of pages of previously secret documents detail the FBI’s internal inquiry into the bureau’s then-No. 2, including a discussion in which McCabe denied being the source of a leak about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and a follow-up meeting where he reversed himself and admitted he’d greenlighted the disclosure,” the report said.

The records were made available as part of a lawsuit under the Freedom of Information Act that was brought by the leftist Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

It has been demanding access to DOJ and FBI documents concerning McCabe.

Horowitz’ earlier investigation concerned leaks of confidential information to the Wall Street Journal about the FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails and the Clinton Foundation.

That concluded there were many times where McCabe didn’t tell the full truth.

Horowitz found McCabe’s actions were “designed to advance his personal interests at the expense of Department leadership” and that “McCabe’s disclosure of the existence of an ongoing investigation in this manner violated the FBI’s and the Department’s media policy and constituted misconduct,” the Examiner said.

He was fired.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. is weighing criminal charges against McCabe stemming from Horowitz’s report, and DOJ denied his September appeal to avoid criminal charges. Though federal prosecutors recommended charging him, it does not appear a grand jury has returned an indictment,” the Examiner said.

CREW said it launched the case “to shed light on the underlying reason for McCabe’s termination to allow the public to assess the credibility of allegations of political motivation and the role that President Trump played in the attorney general’s decision.”

It had claimed, “Attorney General Sessions cited investigations by both the DOJ’s Office of Inspector General and the FBI’s OPR. The investigations reportedly found that McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the media and displayed lack of candor on multiple occasions, including under oath.”

That, the case from CREW claimed, triggered “speculation” that the president urged then-AG Jeff Sessions to fire McCabe.

McCabe previously asserted he won’t accept a plea deal if he’s indicted for lying to the agency.

The Daily Signal reported at the time McCabe stated, “I never intentionally misled anyone about anything, and I will not stand up and claim that I’ve done something that I didn’t do.”

He was acting director of the FBI when he was fired for lying.

McCabe, who has joined CNN as an analyst, was asked by his own network: “Will you take a deal in order to go on with the rest of your life if there is no big criminal attachment—you don’t have to do any time or anything like that?”

“Absolutely not, under any circumstances,” he replied.

Amid “rumors” the grand jury had declined to vote an indictment, his lawyer started pressuring prosecutors in the case, Fox News reported.

A source familiar with the case said U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu recommended moving forward with charges and the DOJ rejected a last-ditch appeal from McCabe.

The lawyer, Michael Bromwich, said, however, that if the rumors are true, “the only fair and just result is for you to accept the grand jury’s decision and end these proceedings.”

Grand jury proceedings are highly secretive, Fox News noted.

The president’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, according to Fox, called McCabe a “disgrace” when it was reported that a U.S. attorney recommended proceeding with charges against the current CNN contributor.

“The fact is that McCabe disgraced the FBI, first of all by leaking FBI agents. By the way you’re not supposed to leak,” Giuliani said on “The Ingraham Angle.”