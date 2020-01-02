Drugmakers’ price hikes in the U.S. on more than 250 drugs went into effect on the first day of the new year — and though nearly all were below 10%, the median is about 5%, Business Insider reported.

Bristol-Myers, which told BI it would not raise list prices on its drugs by more than 6% this year, raised the price on 10 drugs on Wednesday, including 1.5% price hikes on the cancer-immunotherapies Opdivo and Yervoy, and a 6% increase on its blood thinner Eliquis, all of which bring in billions in revenue every year, the news outlet noted.

It also raised the price on Celgene’s flagship multiple-myeloma drug, Revlimid, by 6%. Bristol acquired its rival Celgene in a $74 billion deal last year, BI reported.

Gilead raised prices on more than 15 drugs including the HIV treatments Biktarvy and Truvada less than 5%, BI reported.

And Biogen price increases included a 6% price hike on the multiple-sclerosis treatment Tecfidera.