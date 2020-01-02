Several people were wounded when rockets struck Baghdad International Airport as the security situation in the Iraq capital continues to deteriorate.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which releases information regarding Iraqi security, said three Katyusha rockets hit the airport, landing near the cargo hall. Two cars were set on fire and a number of people were injured, the group said in a tweet.

Police and medical sources told Reuters that at least one person was killed, and nine others were wounded.

The nighttime attack, for which no group has yet claimed responsibility, came amid tensions with the U.S. after an Irani-backed militia stormed the American embassy in Baghdad, leading to a spike in security concerns and tensions between Washington and Tehran.

Members of the militia and other protesters were met with tear gas and other deterrent measures from U.S. security forces at the scene. The protesters ultimately withdrew.

The Pentagon announced that 750 troops would immediately be sent to the region after the incident.

The clashes were sparked by U.S. airstrikes over the weekend in Iraq and Syria against the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia. The airstrikes killed 25 fighters. The U.S. attack was in response to an assault allegedly by the same militia group, an outburst of violence that killed a U.S. contractor and wounded four U.S. service members.

Members of the Trump administration were quick to blame Iran for the escalation, saying Tehran orchestrated the attack on the embassy.

“Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible,” President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive environmental fights to watch in 2020 Lawmakers close to finalizing federal strategy to defend against cyberattacks The 7 big Supreme Court cases to watch in 2020 MORE tweeted. “In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

Updated 7:18 p.m.