Howard added that Trump cares only about his bank account and is “hustling” the U.S. as president.

“In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US,” Howard tweeted.

Howard, who has 2.6 million Twitter followers, was also asked if he would run for president. He declined, saying he wasn’t qualified.

“We need qualified and dedicated elected leaders,” he said.

Howard, 65, has slammed Trump in the past, including just before the 2016 election when he referred to the former “Apprentice” star as a “ self-serving gas bag .”

The former “Happy Days” star and director of “A Beautiful Mind” also revealed on Twitter this week that he cast his first vote in 1972, when he voted for President Nixon.

