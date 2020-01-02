(THE HILL) Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ron Howard said Wednesday that many people in the entertainment industry who have worked with President Trump in some capacity view him as a “self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac.”

Howard added that Trump cares only about his bank account and is “hustling” the U.S. as president.

“In the entertainment industry many who have known/worked w/ Trump think that while his reality show was fun and ran a long time, he’s a self-serving, dishonest, morally bankrupt ego maniac who doesn’t care about anything or anyone but his Fame & bank account & is hustling the US,” Howard tweeted.

