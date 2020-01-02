Roy Blunt: Senate Will Be Done With Impeachment By Early February

Rudy Prepared To Testify About ‘Vast’ Corruption Of Democrats And Ukraine At Trump Trial

We Watched CNN’s New Year’s Eve Coverage So You Didn’t Have To – Here Are The Lowlights

EXCLUSIVE: ‘My Own Pastor Was Shot And Killed’ — Martial Arts Expert Says One Event Drove His Passion For Church Security

FLASHBACK: Obama Hosted Baghdad Embassy Protest Organizer At The White House In 2011

67% Of White Evangelicals Stand Firmly Against Abortion, Poll Shows

Hillary Clinton Named Chancellor Of Queen’s University Belfast

Rubio Rips Democrats For ‘Playing Stupid Games’ On Impeachment

Vox Editor Rings In New Year By Spreading Fake News In Viral Tweet

Arkansas Judge Overseeing Hunter Biden Paternity Case Recuses Without Explanation

Gen. Wesley Clark’s Cell Phone Rings During CNN Appearance. What He Does Next Earns Compliments From The Host

Detroit Firefighters Reportedly Pose For Picture In Front Of Burning House

New York Republican Arrested For Drunk Driving One Week After Submitting Anti-Drunk Driving Op-Ed

Gianno Caldwell Opens Up About His Rough Upbringing In Chicago And His Journey To Conservatism

The IRS Placed A Lien On Hunter Biden For About $113,000 In Unpaid Taxes From Year He Served On Burisma Board

Marvel Introducing First Transgender Character: ‘In A Movie That We’re Shooting Right Now’

Julian Castro Drops Out Of 2020 Race

Liberals Start 2020 The Way They Ended 2019 – By Being Crazy

BENKOF: The Media Can’t Keep Ignoring The Racial Element Of The New York Pogrom

FBI Agent Said Andrew McCabe Apologized For Role In Media Leak

A Journey 8 Decades In The Making: Retracing My Grandfather’s Steps At The Battle Of The Bulge (Part 1)

Finding My Grandfather’s Legacy: Going Back To The Battle Of The Bulge (Part 2)