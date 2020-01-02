Former Trump aide Sam Nunberg reversed course Thursday on Newsmax TV in praising President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

“As somebody who criticized Jared, who was very worried about Jared taking such a prominent role in the beginning of the Trump administration when I saw allies of his in the White House – such as a Gary Cohn, who had no place being there and has been replaced now by Larry Kudlow – I was highly critical of him,” Nunberg told host John Bachman on Thursday’s “Newsmax Now.”

“I’ve been wrong,” he concluded.

Nunberg has ripped Kushner at previous junctions, including in 2017 when he called him “terrible” and an “absolute joke.”

“I would say [Kushner] should go back to real estate in New York,” he said about Kushner’s reported push to fire Robert Mueller, Mike Flynn, and James Comey at the time. “Unfortunately, I hear from what I read — I don’t know real estate in New York — he’s not very good at that either.”

But Nunberg says he was wrong about Kushner.

“When you look at what Jared has done strictly from the political point of view, from where he’s overseeing the re-election campaign, the president is in a place where I cannot have foreseen six months prior that he would be able to win the race nationally one on one, as opposed to last time where he was helped by third and fourth-party candidates,” Nunberg said.

“You (also) have to give Jared credit ultimately on the China deal,” he added.

