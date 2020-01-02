Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley announced on Thursday that he is introducing legislation that will dismiss House Democrats’ articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump because of Democrats’ abuse of the Constitution.

Hawley’s announcement comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has continued to refuse to send the articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate because she is concerned that the political trial will be biased.

“Dems said impeachment was URGENT. Now they don’t want to have a trial, because they have no evidence. In real world, if prosecution doesn’t proceed with case, it gets dismissed. So on Monday, I will introduce measure to dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution,” Hawley wrote on Twitter.

“This will expose Dems’ circus for what it is: a fake impeachment, abuse of the Constitution, based on no evidence. If Dems won’t proceed with trial, bogus articles should be dismissed and @realDonaldTrump fully cleared,” Hawley continued. “My proposal will take form of motion to update Senate impeachment rules to account for this unprecedented attempt to obstruct Senate trial. Stay tuned.”

Leftist Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe responded to Hawley, writing, “This loony idea has no substance. The Senate cannot ‘dismiss’ articles of impeachment that have been voted by the House but have yet to be filed in the Senate. Neither the Senate rules nor the Constitution permit any such move.”

Hawley responded, “Hey Dems, this is the guy who got you into this jam by recommending you withhold the Articles from Senate. Now he’s literally making up constitutional provisions. Constitution says nothing about ‘filing’ (Tribe’s word) Articles in Senate or otherwise giving House power over trial.”

“Constitution says House has power to impeach, Senate has sole power to try impeachment cases. For 1st time in history, Dems trying to obstruct an impeachment trial. Senate should update its rules to dismiss these (bogus) Articles if House Dems refuse to try their case,” Hawley added. “I once knew a federal judge who said, ‘I only cite @tribelaw ironically.’ Good advice”

