Back in November, we learned about a mass shooting that took place in Fresno, California, resulting in ten people being shot, four of them fatally. Unlike more politically useful shootings, that one dropped off the media radar as soon as descriptions of the suspects and the circumstances surrounding the incident became available. But after a couple of months of investigations by the police, six arrests have now been made. And the suspected cause of the shooting was pretty much what everyone had assumed at the time. (Reuters)

Six people have been arrested for a November shooting rampage that killed four people and injured six at a backyard football-viewing party in Fresno, California, police said on Tuesday… The gunmen made their way into the yard through an unlocked gate and began firing with semi-automatic pistols shortly before 8 p.m. on Nov. 17, killing Xy Lee, Phia Vang, Kou Xiong, and Kalaxang Thao, police said. A string of tips led to Billy Xiong’s arrest on Dec. 17 for mail theft and, during a search of his vehicle, police found a Glock 9mm semi-automatic handgun. A forensic analysis revealed it to be one of the weapons used in the shooting.

It sounds like the police did a very thorough and competent job in tracking down the first suspect, leading to the arrest of the rest of the crew. It certainly helped that the alleged perpetrator wasn’t smart enough to ditch the handgun used in the attack. The names of the suspects are Billy Xiong, Anthony Montes, Porge Kue, Johnny Xiong, Pao Vang, and Jhovanny Delgado. They range in age from 19 to 30.

And now we get to the real reason there’s been a nearly complete national media blackout on this story. The motive for the attack is being described as being linked to the previous killing of a gang member. Some person or persons at the party were assumed to have been involved and the attack was intended as retribution.

As we discussed when I first wrote about the story, the alleged perpetrators are all members of a gang known as the Mongolian Boys Society. Its members are primarily Asian-Americans as were most of the people at the party. And the only violence the mainstream media is less interested in discussing than Asian or Hispanic gang members shooting other Asian or Hispanic gang members is African-American gang members shooting other African-American gang members.

Those stories don’t fit the gun control narrative, you see. It’s not white people killing members of politically favored demographics. Also, gang members rarely employ “assault rifles” because they tend to be both expensive and very difficult to hide when you’re fleeing the scene of a crime. Further, FBI data has repeatedly shown a significant majority of firearms taken from gang members committing gun crimes were not lawfully purchased so the owners didn’t go through a background check.

Absolutely nothing about those sorts of stories fits in with the anti-Second Amendment narrative, so they are quickly relegated to the category of “local news.” The same thing happened with the shootout at Bunny Friend Park in New Orleans in 2015. Seventeen people were shot in a matter of minutes, including a ten-year-old child who will likely be in a wheelchair for life. But unless you lived right around New Orleans or subscribed to the Times-Picayune, you probably never heard about it. That’s because the shooters were all members of two local, primarily black gangs engaged in a turf war.

This is a pattern that repeats itself over and over and it should be pointed out. Fortunately for the friends, relatives, and survivors of the Fresno shooting, at least the police appear to have gotten the job done and will deliver a measure of justice. (Even if most of the country never hears about it.)