Hundreds of Iranian-backed activists stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday.

Iraqi security forces failed to stop the siege of the US Embassy.

Several pro-Iranian faction leaders were leading the raids Tuesday in Baghdad.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, founder and leader of Kata’ib Hizballah.

Qais al-Khazali, the leader of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq, a pro-Iranian militia responsible for several US deaths during the Iraq War was outside the US embassy.

And Badr Corps chief Hadi Ameri was leading the raids at the US Embassy in Baghdad this week

This same faction leader Hadi Ameri was once invited to the Obama White House!

The media even reported on it at the time.

On Thursday al-Ameri was arrested by US forces in Iraq.

