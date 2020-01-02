I must say, 2020 is off to a great start in the crazy department. First up, let’s show some Gretatude:

• BBC Faced Dilemma Over Flying to Sweden to Interview Greta Thunberg

Everyone who travels to Sweden to interview Greta Thunberg faces the same dilemma. How do you reach her home in Stockholm without upsetting the queen of green by adding to the world’s carbon emissions? For the BBC, it was a particularly tricky decision, but its team ended up flying. “We did discuss that among ourselves,” confessed Sarah Sands, editor of Radio 4’s Today programme. “It felt awkward but we did not have the time for trains or boats.”

And no one has the time for this kind of media pretension either.

• Talk about deja vu all over again—I was sure this was an April Fool’s Day story, but no, it is in fact still just January 2:

Hillary Clinton Appointed Chancellor of Queen’s University, Belfast Hillary Clinton is to be the new chancellor of Queen’s University, Belfast (QUB). She is the university’s 11th chancellor and first woman to take up the post. In a statement, Mrs Clinton said it was a “great privilege” to become the chancellor of QUB. She takes up her role immediately and will serve for a period of five years. While the role of chancellor is mainly a ceremonial one, securing Mrs Clinton will be seen as a coup for Queen’s. The chancellor often presides at graduation ceremonies and is also an ambassador for the university abroad.

Last time I heard that a Clinton was chancellor of a university, it was when Bill Clinton was pulling down $18 million to be the “honorary chancellor” of Laureate International Universities, a consortium of for-profit institutions. No word about how much Hillary is being paid to be the QUP chancellor, but does anyone think she is doing it for free?

• Michael Bloomberg is said to have spent something like $120 million already on TV ads for his presidential campaign, because he can. I know he is up on the air out here in California (as is fellow billionaire Tom Steyer), an expensive media market, two months ahead of the California primary. Bloomberg was a credible mayor of New York (leaving aside his retrograde views on soft drinks, gun ownership, and climate change), but this tweet is truly disturbing, and something I initially thought had to be a parody, but no—it’s real:

This really makes you wonder about whether Bloomberg, who shares the same antiquity as Joe Biden, has lost it. Because:

It’s Official: Open-Plan Offices Are Now the Dumbest Management Fad of All Time A new study from Harvard reveals that open-plan offices decrease rather than increase face-to-face collaboration. Previous studies of open plan offices have shown that they make people less productive, but most of those studies gave lip service to the notion that open plan offices would increase collaboration, thereby offsetting the damage.