Pentagon Says Trump Ordered Airstrike That Killed Top Iranian General Killed At Baghdad Airport

200 Members Of Congress Are Urging The Supreme Court To Reconsider Roe

Rudy Prepared To Testify About ‘Vast’ Corruption Of Democrats And Ukraine At Trump Trial

EXCLUSIVE: Meet The Rancher Who Has To Police The Border By Himself

Trump Administration Officially Announces Ban On Flavored E-Cigarettes

Trump Tweets American Flag After US Kills Top Iranian Military Leader

MSNBC’s Katy Tur Explains Why ‘Democrats Are No Closer To Defeating Mr. Trump Than They Were Three Years Ago’

Bernie Sanders Won’t Reveal Cost Of Medicare-For-All Because ‘It’s Such A Huge Number’

‘They Are Liars, And They Don’t Care About You’: Tucker Warns Of ‘Reckless And Incompetent’ Proponents Of War With Iran

EXCLUSIVE: Professor Who Predicted Trump Election Thinks Michelle Obama Could Win 2020

Hustler Sends Christmas Card To Lawmakers Featuring Picture Of Donald Trump Being Shot

NBC New York Deletes Tweet Suggesting Anti-Semitic Violence Due To Growing Jewish Communities

‘Captain America’ Actress Mollie Fitzgerald Arrested In Mother’s Stabbing Death

Reuters Retracts Story After Inaccurate Quote About Texas Church Shooter

Hillary Clinton Named Chancellor Of Queen’s University Belfast

EXCLUSIVE: ‘My Own Pastor Was Shot And Killed’ — Martial Arts Expert Says One Event Drove His Passion For Church Security

The IRS Placed A Lien On Hunter Biden For About $113,000 In Unpaid Taxes From Year He Served On Burisma Board

FLASHBACK: Obama Hosted Baghdad Embassy Protest Organizer At The White House In 2011

Exclusive: Rand Paul On The Most Wasteful Government Funded Projects Of 2019

Liberals Start 2020 The Way They Ended 2019 – By Being Crazy

BENKOF: The Media Can’t Keep Ignoring The Racial Element Of The New York Pogrom

FBI Agent Said Andrew McCabe Apologized For Role In Media Leak

Finding My Grandfather’s Legacy: Going Back To The Battle Of The Bulge (Part 2)