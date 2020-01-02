Today on The Ed Morrissey Show (4 pm ET), we have another great lineup for the news of the day! The show will be streamed on Hot Air’s Facebook page and embedded here and on the show page for those who are not on Facebook.

Join us as we welcome:

Duane “Generalissimo” Patterson brings us up to date on the week’s top stories and gives us a preview of tomorrow’s Hugh Hewitt show. We’ll dish up the latest on impeachment, especially Al Green’s admission that it’s been a three-year-plus project, as well as Joe Biden’s advice for coal miners, which turns out to be … kinda like Hillary Clinton’s.

Does assaulting someone while calling them a “dirty Jew” count as a hate crime? Only for some people, as it turns out. Ken Belkin of Spodek Law Group joins us to discuss the attack on Lihi Aharon, much of which is caught on video, and to discuss The Lawfare Project’s next moves in the case.

