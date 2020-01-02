(FOX NEWS) — A California traveler who discovered he had booked his family into the same hotel that was hosting a New Year’s Eve ‘swingers’ party is outraged and wants a refund, according to reports.

“People that are spending good money to stay at the Hilton should be aware of what’s going on under their nose, especially if they have families,” the father of four, who requested anonymity, told FOX 40 of Sacramento. “And, you know, there’s a hot tub there and there’s crazies in the hot tub.”

The man and his family were actually staying at a DoubleTree Hotel in Sacramento, but DoubleTree is owned by Hilton.

Read the full story ›