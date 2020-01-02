Barack Obama’s former Secretary of State, John Kerry was secretly meeting with Iranian officials to salvage Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

After the news broke last week, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee called on G-men to arrest John Kerry for his treasonous acts.

Kerry was working against the Trump administration to salvage the Iranian nuclear deal.

In May of 2018 former Obama Secretary of State was seen dining with several Iranian regime officials.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Trump’s claim that John Kerry violated the Logan Act is “true.”

“It’s true. I mean I was there in Munich when I saw not only Kerry … the whole gang that crafted that terrible deal…they were there, they met with the Iranian leadership,” Pompeo said during an appearance on “Fox and Friends.”

“It’s unusual, but more importantly, it’s wrong,” said Pompeo.

On Thursday Secretary Pompeo accused the Obama officials of secretly telling Iran to wait out President Trump — then America will go back to appeasing.

Former Obama-Biden officials are telling the leaders of Iran to wait out President Trump, says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. They are telling Iran that if Trump loses in November, America will go back to appeasing Iran and giving away money. Shameful! https://t.co/wyPCm2Xywr pic.twitter.com/WrORQvBzeg — Trump War Room — Text FIGHT to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) January 2, 2020

Via FOX News:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused members of the Obama administration of undermining President Trump’s maximum pressure campaign on Iran by telling the Iranians to “just hang on” until Trump loses in 2020. “I’ll be straight up with you,” Pompeo says in an interview for the American Enterprise Institute’s national security podcast “What The Hell Is Going On?,” which I co-anchor with my colleague Dany Pletka, “you have folks who served in the previous administration who are telling the Iranian leaders today, ‘Just hang on. President Trump will lose in the election in November and we’ll go back to appeasement. America will write you a big check, we’ll underwrite your terror campaign around the world, we’ll give you a clear pathway to a nuclear weapon system. Just wait until the Trump administration is finished.’”

