Democrat lawmakers, in the heat of the debate over President Donald Trump’s impeachment, are being reminded of their comments during the Bill Clinton-era, according to Fox News.

The news network noted Congressional Democrats have strongly criticized Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other GOP leaders for what they claim is a lack of impartiality as Trump’s trial looms.

But here are some examples of where their words have been thrown back at them:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blasted McConnell for saying he will be “coordinating” with the White House on the impeachment trial. But 21 years ago, during an interview with CNN’s Larry King, Schumer said the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton was not like sitting in a jury box. “We have a pre-opinion,” he said referring to himself and two newly elected Republican senators who had voted on impeachment as House members.

Fox News noted House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has been criticized for ignoring his own constituents during the impeachment inquiry. But 20 years ago, while first running for Congress, he reportedly told NBC News: “I think impeachment for most people in this district is only the most graphic illustration of an incumbent who has put the national partisan, ideological fights ahead of representing his district.”

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., who helped draft the articles of impeachment against Trump, noted during the Clinton impeachment: “The effect of impeachment is to overturn the popular will of the voters.”