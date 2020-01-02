By Tom Howell Jr. and David Sherfinski

THE WASHINGTON TIMES

President Trump’s reelection campaign said Thursday it raised $46 million during the last quarter of 2019, marking its best-ever haul despite impeachment fervor.

It starts the year flush with cash — nearly $103 million on hand — as Democrats kick off their nomination battle in Iowa in about a month.

The quarterly amount is money raised by the Trump campaign alone and doesn’t include funds from the Republican National Committee or any authorized joint fundraising committees.

Campaign manager Brad Parscale said the impressive fundraising is a “testament” to Mr. Trump’s grassroots appeal and record in office.

“Democrats and the media have been in a sham impeachment frenzy, and the president’s campaign only got bigger and stronger with our best fundraising quarter this cycle,” he said. “The president’s war chest and grassroots army make his reelection campaign an unstoppable juggernaut.”

The Trump campaign began the year with $19.3 million on hand. It raised $143 million and banked $83.4 million.

Its total of $102.7 million compares favorably with the $81.8 million President Barack Obama had on hand at the start of his reelection bid at the close of 2011, according to Reuters.

Democrats battling to take on Mr. Trump in November are releasing their own fundraising numbers.

Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont raised more than $34.5 million in the fourth quarter.

Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, raised $24.7 million and surprise challenger Andrew Yang raised more than $16.5 million.

None of the Democratic contenders publicly released their cash-on-hand totals, which will be part of the year-end fundraising reports they’ll have to disclose to the Federal Election Commission later this month.

