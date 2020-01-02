President TrumpDonald John TrumpFive environmental fights to watch in 2020 Lawmakers close to finalizing federal strategy to defend against cyberattacks The 7 big Supreme Court cases to watch in 2020 MORE tweeted an image of an American flag late Thursday amid reports that an airstrike had killed a top Iranian general in Iraq.

Trump’s tweet came around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night and was not accompanied by any text. The president sent the message after reports from Iraqi state television said that Gen. Qassim Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, had been killed in an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport.

The Pentagon later said that Trump directed the strike against Soleimani, calling it a “decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad.”

The White House has not said anything about the air strike, and it’s unclear whether Trump, who is at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., will publicly address the matter on Thursday.

Several Republican lawmakers also cryptically praised the U.S. military on Twitter before the Pentagon confirmed that the U.S. had carried out the strike against Soleimani.

“America has the greatest military in the world,” wrote Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsTrump chats with attorney Alan Dershowitz at Mar-a-Lago Pornography consumption: The overlooked public health crisis Meadows deputy chief of staff to run for congressional seat MORE (R-N.C.). “God bless our soldiers.”

“The United States of America is the greatest nation on earth with the greatest military…ever,” wrote Rep. Lee Zeldin Lee ZeldinHouse votes to temporarily repeal Trump SALT deduction cap Sunday shows – Republicans, Democrats maneuver ahead of House impeachment vote Rep. Zeldin: Pelosi ‘got rolled by the far left of her conference’ on impeachment MORE (R-N.Y.).

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioFormer Senate candidate, ‘Unite the Right’ supporter arrested in Florida on kidnapping and domestic violence charges US faces new crisis in Iraq Trump enters 2020 on a bull market high MORE (R-Fla.) also praised Trump for showing “admirable restraint” with respect to Iran and the IRGC.

“Facing repeated #IRGC attacks the U.S. & @potus exercised admirable restraint while setting clear red lines & the consequences for crossing them #Iran’s Quds Force chose the path of escalation,” Rubio tweeted. “They are entirely to blame for bringing about the dangerous moment now before us.”