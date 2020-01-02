Rep. Tulsi GabbardTulsi GabbardPoll: Biden remains ahead of Sanders by 10 points Comedian who predicted Trump’s rise names Yang, Gabbard as top 2020 contenders Key moments in the 2020 Democratic presidential race so far MORE (D-Hawaii) drew a crowd in Hampton, N.H., on Wednesday as she joined a group of surfers in the frigid Atlantic Ocean.

The avid surfer and 2020 candidate for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination told reporters that she highly recommends early morning surfing, even in cold weather.

“There is absolutely no better way to start the day and to start the year,” Gabbard said, adding: “If we could go surfing every day, and bring everybody out, that’d be awesome.”

Gabbard reacts to hearing she’s the very first presidential candidate to catch a wave in #FITN state New Hampshire. “If we could go surfing every day, and bring everybody out, that’d be awesome.”#nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/HttvdnkdlW — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 1, 2020

Gabbard, who has remained in the single digits in national polling since launching her presidential campaign, is campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of the state’s first-in-the-nation primary contest. She has yet to qualify for the next Democratic debate, held in just under two weeks.

The Hawaii Democrat also failed to qualify for December’s debate after sparring with her fellow contenders onstage at previous contests.