Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s (D) campaign reportedly brought in $3.4 million in the fourth quarter, making it her biggest quarterly fundraising haul yet.

Gabbard’s campaign reported the haul surpassed her third-quarter numbers by $400,000 with the effort. It raised over $1 million in the final month of the year.

The presidential hopeful’s campaign used Hillary Clinton’s attacks to its advantage, blasting out an email asking for donations after the former secretary of state suggested Gabbard was a “favorite of the Russians.”

“[Clinton] finally came out from behind the curtain yesterday, accusing me of being a Russian asset,” an email sent in October read, asking recipients to donate $25.

“If this is a fight she wants to have, one that has implications for all of us and the future of our democracy, then I challenge her to come out from behind her proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media, and face me directly,” the email continued:

NEW: @TulsiGabbard raised $3.4 million in Q4, according to her campaign. Gabbard had a $1 million goal for December & raised close to $1.2 million this month. Her Q4 total is up slightly from Q3, when she raised $3m (Q2 = $1.6m, Q1 = $2m) pic.twitter.com/87ru5nnPoq — Julia Jester (@JulesJester) January 1, 2020

NEW: The Gabbard campaign surpassed their goal of raising $1 million for the month of December, collecting close to $1.2 million. The campaign raised a total of approximately $3.4 million in Quarter 4. (H/T @jackturmanIII) — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 1, 2020

While it is Gabbard’s biggest haul yet, it pales in comparison to the monster numbers reported by Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) campaign. He reportedly brought in over $34.5 million in the fourth quarter, surpassing the hefty $25.3 million he raised in the third quarter.

Former Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) also reported strong numbers, bringing in over $24.7 million in the fourth quarter. Andrew Yang also saw a spike in contributions in the fourth quarter, jump from $6.5 million to $16.5 million.

However, none — not even Sanders — reported numbers as strong as President Trump’s reelection campaign. It reportedly raised a stunning $46 million in the fourth quarter, which has been, partially, attributed to the partisan impeachment effort in the House.

Gabbard, who announced she would not seek re-election to Congress, is currently in ninth place with 1.8 percent support, according to Real Clear Politics.