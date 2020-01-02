There is nothing that says “Aloha” less than surfing in New Hampshire in January.

But that is what Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) did as she continues to show off her massive balls and separate herself from the pack of Dems who appear to be enemies over soulmates.

“…This community here is just so cool, hooking us up with the gear and the boards,” Gabbard told reporters in New Hampshire Wednesday. “There is absolutely no better way to start the day or the year. If we go surfing everyday and bring everybody out, that would be awesome.”

SURF’S UP: Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard catches a wave, kicking off the new decade by surfing in early primary state New Hampshire. Gabbard surfed nearly every day growing up in Hawaii, but this is her first January surf in the Atlantic, complete with a “winter wetsuit.” pic.twitter.com/0Yr3rv3zYj — Nicole Sganga (@NicoleSganga) January 1, 2020

Gabbard has pretty much done everything she can to piss off her party. She appears on Fox News whenever she feels like it. She gives exclusives to Breitbart News. In July, she knifed Kamala Harris (who has since dropped out of the race) for her record as a prosecutor on the debate stage in Detroit. Tulsi said Kamala needed to apologize to the people who “suffered under your reign” as California’s attorney general. She put Hillary Clinton‘s ass on blast when the twice presidential loser called her a Russian asset. Tulsi even had lawyers send a letter ordering her to retract her Russia insult.

But that wasn’t even the worst of it. She once called Hillary “the personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party.” (Tulsi Blames Media For Allowing Hillary’s Claims To Go Unchecked)

She has also relentlessly attacked outlets like the New York Times and CNN, claiming that those outlets had called her treasonous.

Out with the old. In with the new. Gabbard has consistently presented herself as someone who wants a different party than the existing one. And Republicans worship her for it.

“Our Democratic Party, unfortunately, is not the party that is of, by and for the people,”

she said during a debate in late November. “It is a party that has been and continues to be influenced by the foreign policy establishment in Washington represented by Hillary Clinton and others’ foreign policy, by the military industrial complex and other greedy corporate interests.”

Now the Hawaiian presidential hopeful is freaking surfing.

In New Hampshire.

In January.

Can you even imagine Bernie Sanders partaking in a polar bear swim? (RELATED: Bernie Sanders Had A Heart Attack, According To Doctors)

Gabbard doesn’t do anything like her fellow hopefuls. In January, 2019, she announced her candidacy on CNN’s The Van Jones Show.

In mid-2019, New York Mag called her “out of place” in today’s Democratic Party. Compare that with Breitbart News, who runs a headline like this: “Tulsi Gabbard to Breitbart News: We Do Not Have A Nation If We Do Not Have Borders.”

She seems to like it that way.

Gabbard, 38, easily displays her physical prowess over the other candidates, who seem to shrivel in her midst. She blinds them with her crisp white suits. She also posts workout videos to her social media platforms showing her running or doing rigorous weight training and calisthenics.

The Iraq War veteran and martial artist could easily hold her own in a pushup contest or wrestling match against President Trump. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Drops Intense Workout Video)

If voters are still craving a reality show Prez in 2020, this would be undeniably great TV.