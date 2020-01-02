Two babies were killed early Thursday in an apparent attempted murder-suicide after a woman left one infant in the bathtub and leapt from her 11th-floor apartment with the other, Chicago police said.

What are the details?

Police were originally called to the scene about 1:45 a.m. local time to investigate a report of a “person down” outside the high-rise apartment buildings on the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive in Chicago. There they found a woman in her 30s along with her 1-year-old son unresponsive on the ground, according to the Chicago Tribune.

With the help of a security worker, police then quickly moved up to the woman’s 11th-floor apartment where they found another baby unresponsive in the bathtub along with a man in his 70s suffering from stab wounds to his face and body.

The man, believed to be the woman’s father, told police that his daughter “began stabbing him and then jumped from the 11th floor with her 1-year-old son.”

Anything else?

The woman survived the fall and she and her father were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they have been listed in critical condition. Both babies, however, were pronounced dead soon after being rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital.

Police have not been able to confirm if the baby found in the bathtub is the woman’s child, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The incident is now under further investigation by area detectives.