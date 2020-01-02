DEAD: Al Quds Leader Qasim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis leader in #PMU
Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was at the raids on the US Embassy on Tuesday.
This gentleman, leading the protests, is Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, founder and leader of Kata’ib Hizballah. pic.twitter.com/kGnpmrDtPB
— Mike (@Doranimated) December 31, 2019
Soleimani is responsible for the deployment program of ballistic missiles in #Syria, #Iraq and #Yemen, and is directly responsible for developing missiles within the Lebanese #Hezbollah militia.
— Eva J. Koulouriotis – إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) January 3, 2020
Trump doesn’t play.
Here’s the actual clip. It is not all that surprising, but nonetheless interesting, that the Iraqi militias feel no need to pretend that they are in any way independent of Iran. If they don’t, we certainly shouldn’t. pic.twitter.com/wR3VvfhJmy
— Mike (@Doranimated) January 3, 2020
Boom.
If this information is correct, the #USA or #Israel have targeted the most important field leaders of #Khamenei and the Iranian regime in the entire Middle East.#Iran #IRGC #IDF #IAF #Iraq #Syria pic.twitter.com/u2p1cUXofC
— Eva J. Koulouriotis – إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) January 3, 2020
