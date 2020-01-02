https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/01/update-drone-blast-killed-al-quds-leader-soleimani-and-abu-mahdi-al-muhandis-leader-of-kata-ib-hizballah-who-attended-raids-on-embassy/

DEAD: Al Quds Leader Qasim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis leader in #PMU

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was at the raids on the US Embassy on Tuesday.

Soleimani is responsible for the deployment program of ballistic missiles in #Syria, #Iraq and #Yemen, and is directly responsible for developing missiles within the Lebanese #Hezbollah militia.

Trump doesn’t play.

Boom.

