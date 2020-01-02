DEAD: Al Quds Leader Qasim Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis leader in #PMU

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was at the raids on the US Embassy on Tuesday.

This gentleman, leading the protests, is Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, founder and leader of Kata’ib Hizballah. pic.twitter.com/kGnpmrDtPB — Mike (@Doranimated) December 31, 2019

Soleimani is responsible for the deployment program of ballistic missiles in #Syria, #Iraq and #Yemen, and is directly responsible for developing missiles within the Lebanese #Hezbollah militia.

Trump doesn’t play.

Here are the terrorists the US killed tonight: Qassem Soleimani on the left & Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis. In recent days, against the background of attacks on America, a clip has gone viral among their followers. pic.twitter.com/6BM5sMI5X4 — Mike (@Doranimated) January 3, 2020

Here’s the actual clip. It is not all that surprising, but nonetheless interesting, that the Iraqi militias feel no need to pretend that they are in any way independent of Iran. If they don’t, we certainly shouldn’t. pic.twitter.com/wR3VvfhJmy — Mike (@Doranimated) January 3, 2020

Boom.

