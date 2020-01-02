A video clip of leading Democrat presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talking about “our European culture” not being “imported from some African nation or some Asian nation” at a New Hampshire campaign stop on Monday stirred up controversy when it was posted online Wednesday.

Democrats and liberals in the media claimed Biden was taken out of context and was not celebrating but criticizing America’s cultural heritage. The clip from an ABC News Facebook video was posted by an anonymous Twitter account.

Biden said, “Folks, this is about changing the culture. Our culture, our culture. It’s not imported from some African nation, or some Asian nation, it’s our English jurisprudential culture, our European culture that says it’s alright.” The video clip is clipped at the beginning and the end. Whether that is a fair edit or not is being debated.

Biden proclaims the ‘European’ identity of America: “Our culture is not imported from some African nation.” pic.twitter.com/mG1ys8fzWB — ᏔმƦ𝔢ჳ💤 (@mooncult) January 2, 2020

The context of Biden’s comments was his efforts to mandate under Title IX that colleges and universities anonymously survey students on campus sexual assaults and publicly report the results–a policy Biden said has been rolled back by Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

After talking about that, Biden burst into his brief emotional rant about culture. The rant appears to be a disjointed continuation of Biden earlier talking about English common law in the 1300s and the so-called ‘rule of thumb’ that allowed men to beat their wives with a rod no thicker than their thumb. Biden connected that 14th Century English edict to the United States of today, saying “we have a cultural problem, a cultural problem”.

Biden recites the ‘rule-of-thumb’ speech from Boondock Saints in graphic detail to a room full of uncomfortable children. pic.twitter.com/4faDxL1DRS — ᏔმƦ𝔢ჳ💤 (@mooncult) January 1, 2020

Biden’s comments on the rule of thumb begin about 39 minutes in and his rant about culture around 48-50 minutes in the Facebook video:

2020 candidate Joe Biden campaigns in Derry, New HampshireL IVE HAPPENING NOW: 2020 candidate Joe Biden campaigns in Derry, New Hampshire. https://abcn.ws/2K0BLjq Posted by ABC News on Monday, December 30, 2019

Biden also spoke about his efforts as a senator to enact a federal law against violence against women but apparently his concerns did not extend to the U.S. Senate where he uncritically served for decades alongside notorious abusers of women Sen. Ted Kennedy (D-MA) and Sen. Chris Dodd (D-CT) and voted to acquit Democrat President Bill Clinton in his 1999 impeachment trial when Clinton was accused of lying under oath and obstructing justice in an effort to fix a civil rights case in which he was accused of sexually abusing a female Arkansas state employee when he was governor.

A lot of clean up work took place Wednesday night, with many citing a several month’s old Guardian article to explain Biden’s remarks made two days ago:

Biden video going around is cut to make it appear that he’s touting European cultural supremacy and disparaging Asian/African culture. He wasn’t. Full video below still shows that his terrible skill in speech disqualifies him, but not for that.pic.twitter.com/IHl5uOafZD — rafael (@rafaelshimunov) January 2, 2020

There’s a Biden video circulating that’s been cut rather unfavorably. I retweeted with the caption “Something is strange here” cause something felt off. Turns out there was. (Additional context behind it below.) I’ve deleted it, at the request of many. https://t.co/sSiWj9COfL — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 2, 2020

PSA) Today, I deleted a tweet referencing Joe Biden. The tweet contained a video where Biden appears to make bigoted comments. I now know the video was edited to take Biden out of context. I apologize to my followers. We don’t need to cheat to win.https://t.co/GQtzNWw5E0 — Tim Black ™ (@RealTimBlack) January 2, 2020

CNN’s fact checker Daniel Dale came to Biden’s rescue:

Biden’s claims about the roots of domestic violence in America can certainly be disputed — I’m not sure if he has all of his old-England history correct — but he certainly wasn’t making some general argument that America is solely a country of European culture, or something. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 2, 2020

In summary, the clip circulating on Twitter omits 1) the entire subject of Biden’s comments; 2) Biden saying “Folks, this is about changing the culture” at the beginning; 3) Biden explaining at the end that he was talking about a culture “that says it’s alright” to abuse. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 2, 2020

