(NBC NEWS) A man was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment after a video posted on social media showed him grabbing a woman and carrying her off a New York City subway as she screamed for help, police said.

Sonny Alloway, 48, was taken into custody on Monday in the Bronx after he was found to have “physically removed a victim from a train and prevent the victim from leaving,” New York police said.

Read the full story ›