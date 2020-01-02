Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren responded to the heroic actions of the man who stopped the church shooting in Texas on Sunday by announcing that she would not support universal conceal carry even if the person had to be vetted by the government and obtain licensing.

The Democrat senator from Massachusetts made the remarks on Thursday while campaigning in Concord, New Hampshire.

An audience member brought up how Jack Wilson acted heroically during the shooting and stopped the attacker within just a few seconds and saved countless lives as a result.

“Will you support a universal conceal carry law for everyone in the country who’s willing to be licensed and checked by the government?” the person asked.

“No,” Warren responded as she repeatedly shook her head.

An audience member brings up the Texas church hero while at an Elizabeth Warren event, asks, “Will you support a universal conceal carry law for everyone in the country who’s willing to be licensed and checked by the government?” Warren responds: “No” Warren’s supporters cheer pic.twitter.com/T81l0rkRaV — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 2, 2020

The attack happened at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, on Sunday as the church was taking communion.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden was criticized in response to the shooting as video footage of him emerged that showed him trashing Texas Governor Greg Abbott in September 2019 for signing a bill into law that allowed lawful gun owners to carry firearms with them into their places of worship.

“Dealing with firearms, it is irrational, with all due respect to the governor of Texas, irrational what they are doing,” Biden told reporters on September 2. “On the very day you see a mass shooting … and we’re talking about loosening access to have guns, to be able to take them into places of worship, it’s just absolutely irrational. It’s totally irrational.”