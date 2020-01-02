Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer was forced to leave the Sugar Bowl after taking a brutal hit while out of bounds on Wednesday.

Brewer, who had already suffered a concussion during the Big 12 title game against the Oklahoma Sooners last month, was brutally smashed to the ground by Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Travon Walker in the fourth quarter.

The quarterback never returned to the game after this hit:

Baylor QB Charlie Brewer out of the ball game after this hit pic.twitter.com/GWBtRy9Ktf — CFB Home (@CFBHome) January 2, 2020

Baylor coach Matt Rhule told the media that it did not appear that Brewer suffered another concussion. Still, doctors were worried about neck or spinal trauma and added that the player was monitored overnight at a hospital to be sure.

“It’s scary when they were holding his head and stabilizing his neck, and he’s yelling at them to let go of him and let him go back in the game,” Rhule said according to Fox News. “He’s a great player whose best football is in front of him.”

The Baylor Bears lost to the Georgia Bulldogs, 26-14.

The Baylor junior completed only one touchdown pass on Wednesday and finished 24-for-41 with 211 passing yards, one rushing touchdown, and an interception.

Brewer finished the 2019 season with 3,161 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

