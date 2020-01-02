Thursday, “4 Minute Buzz” host Hillary Kennedy reported that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told a crowd in New Hampshire on Monday that he is open to the idea of choosing a Republican running mate.

When asked if he would consider a Republican for vice president, Biden gave a surprising response.

“The answer is I would, but I can’t think of one right now,” Biden said, causing laughter from the audience, adding, “No, no, no, no, no, I’m serious.”

