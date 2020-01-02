A Nest camera recorded the disturbing moment when a woman in Las Vegas, Nevada, approached a stranger’s door and pleaded for help Wednesday.

The video footage shows a sobbing woman wearing ripped jeans and a dark-colored top as she runs up to the homeowner’s front door and knocks repeatedly.

Seconds later, a man wearing dark pants and a white shirt emerges from a car parked on the street and comes up behind her.

“Stop!” She says as he grabs her and throws her onto the ground. “Why would you fucking do that?” he asks just before kicking her.

“Get in the car you fucking bitch,” the suspect says, then picks her up and forces her back into the vehicle.

The homeowner reported the incident to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police who then posted the video online in hopes of identifying the two individuals.

The press release stated:

On January 1, 2020 patrol officers responded to a residence near Warm Springs Road and I-215 where a homeowner captured a suspicious situation on a home surveillance video. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white Hyundai Sonata with a sunroof, and unknown plates.

The frightening event took place around 12:48 a.m. close by the Interstate 215 and Interstate 15 interchange, according to KOLO.

Police said the man and the woman appear to be between 20 and 30 years old and encouraged anyone who might know something about the incident to immediately alert authorities.

“Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD by phone at 702-828-3111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385- 5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.”

“Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward,” the press release concluded.