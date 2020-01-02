Government watchdog Judicial Watch is warning 19 large counties in five states that they will be sued unless they clean up their voting registration lists.

A total of at least 2.5 million ineligible voters are registered in those counties, Judicial Watch said Thursday in demand letters to county officials.

The organization is pressing states and counties to follow the National Voter Registration Act of 1993, which “requires jurisdictions to take reasonable efforts to remove ineligible registrations from its rolls.”

“Dirty voting rolls can mean dirty elections and Judicial Watch will insist, in court if necessary, that states follow federal law to clean up their voting rolls,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

TRENDING: Video shows Apache attack helicopter light up sky over U.S. Embassy in Iraq

He noted previous Judicial Watch lawsuits have led to major cleanups in California, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

But he said more needs to be done.

“It is common sense that voters who die or move away be removed from the voting rolls,” Fitton said.

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a massive voter-roll cleanup that resulted from a Judicial Watch settlement of a federal lawsuit with Ohio. Judicial Watch also settled a similar case against California that resulted in removing up to 1.5 million “inactive” names from the voting rolls in Los Angeles County alone.

And, Judicial Watch said, Kentucky began a cleanup of 250,000 names last year as part of a consent decree.

But significant problems remain, Judicial Watch said.

In its analysis of data released by the U.S. Election Assistance Commission this year, Judicial Watch found 378 counties nationwide that have more voter registrations than citizens of voting age.

In other words, voter registration exceeds 100% in those counties.

“These 378 counties combined had about 2.5 million registrations over the 100%-registered mark, which is a drop of about one million from Judicial Watch’s previous analysis of voter registration data.”

The watchdog said San Diego County removed 500,000 inactive names from voter rolls following a settlement with Los Angeles County. But San Diego still has a registration rate of 117%.

Judicial Watch said an “unusually high registration rate suggests that a jurisdiction is not removing voters who have died or who have moved elsewhere, as required by [federal law].”

Judicial Watch sent the warnings to officials in Colorado’s Jefferson County and California’s Imperial, Monterey, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, Stanislaus and Yolo counties.

Letters also went to North Carolina’s Guilford and Mecklenburg counties, Virginia’s Fairfax County, and Pennsylvania’s Allegheny, Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties.

WND reported last year the Heritage Foundation found nearly 1,200 “proven” instances of voter fraud in just the last couple of years.

Heritage said it was not an exhaustive or comprehensive list, but the intent was “to demonstrate the many ways fraud is committed.”

Among the methods were forging the signatures of registered voters, buying votes, duplicate voting, false registrations, fraudulent use of absentee ballots and illegal “assistance” at the polls.

After the November 2018 election, altered election forms in several Florida counties were reported to federal prosecutors to review for possible election fraud.

In 2017, Heritage noted a Colorado woman who died in 2009 was recorded to have voted in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013. And a ballot in the name of a deceased World War II veteran was cast in a 2006 primary election.

Nearly 2 million voters remained on the rolls after their deaths, according to a 2012 Pew study.

WND assembled a long list of vote fraud reports following the 2012 election. In one jurisdiction, 108 percent of registered voters voted for Barack Obama.